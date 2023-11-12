Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08), reports. Daseke had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.50 million.

Daseke Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $4.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99. Daseke has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.12 million, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in Daseke by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 109.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daseke by 167.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

