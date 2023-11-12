DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Update

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the October 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
DatChat Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DATS opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.35. DatChat has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $8.49.
DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
About DatChat
DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.
