Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $3,277,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 122.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded up $4.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.24.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 15.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.