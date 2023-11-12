Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Position Decreased by ARCH Venture Management LLC

ARCH Venture Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,875,000 shares during the quarter. Denali Therapeutics makes up about 12.6% of ARCH Venture Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ARCH Venture Management LLC owned 0.51% of Denali Therapeutics worth $20,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after buying an additional 74,918 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after buying an additional 106,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. 1,836,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,036. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNLI shares. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. B. Riley started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,768 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $65,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $65,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $40,483.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $519,131. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

