DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $23,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in DexCom by 20.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $287,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $604,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $540,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,752 shares of company stock valued at $749,037. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXCM. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $94.05 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.48.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

