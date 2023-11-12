DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get DHI Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DHX

DHI Group Trading Up 4.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

DHX stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $100.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DHI Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in DHI Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHI Group

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.