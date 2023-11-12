DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the October 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

DHT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average is $9.27. DHT has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.13.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). DHT had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DHT by 8,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after buying an additional 4,467,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of DHT by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,596,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 1,060.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in DHT by 268.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,830,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

