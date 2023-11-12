Digital Ally (DGLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, November 13th.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter.
Digital Ally Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DGLY opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.87. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.00.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Ally in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Digital Ally
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.
