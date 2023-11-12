Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DIOD. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Diodes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.40.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $97.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average of $83.64. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $272,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $272,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 360,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after buying an additional 52,906 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

