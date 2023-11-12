Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05, reports. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $113.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.19 million.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of DOCS opened at $23.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Doximity by 1,611.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

