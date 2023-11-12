E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Receives $4.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETWO

Insider Activity at E2open Parent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $62,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,909.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in E2open Parent by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in E2open Parent by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in E2open Parent by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in E2open Parent by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in E2open Parent by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter.

E2open Parent Price Performance

Shares of ETWO opened at $3.23 on Friday. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $979.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55, a PEG ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $158.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.