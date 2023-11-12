Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 10th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 122.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.6%.

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

ECC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

