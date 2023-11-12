Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ECCC stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.