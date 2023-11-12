Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.
Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of ECCC stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $22.55.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
