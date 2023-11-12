Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.10. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

Eastern Platinum Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$19.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Eastern Platinum alerts:

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$49.21 million for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eastern Platinum

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.