eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.25.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.88.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 0.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in eBay by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

