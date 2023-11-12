EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Short Interest Down 19.8% in October

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the October 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 624,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EchoStar Stock Down 1.1 %

EchoStar stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $24.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded EchoStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter worth $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.