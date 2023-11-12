Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $447.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.10. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $271.56 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

