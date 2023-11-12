Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 1,030 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 70.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 23,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $120.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.43 and its 200 day moving average is $122.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

