Edge Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,369 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $289.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.16. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hubbell

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.