Edge Capital Group LLC Has $241,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 614.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $664,077,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health stock opened at $458.25 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $544.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.27.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

