Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $370,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,572,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after acquiring an additional 507,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,208,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,187,000 after acquiring an additional 654,163 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

