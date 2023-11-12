Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases New Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 81,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $43.90.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

