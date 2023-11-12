Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,483 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 108.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $126.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.87. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $111.94 and a 12-month high of $146.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

