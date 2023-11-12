Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 103 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 456,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $319,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $196.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.41. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $196.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of -478.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

