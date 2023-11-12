Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 189 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in State Street by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $67.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.52. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

