Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 210 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $169.96 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.90 and a 200 day moving average of $169.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

