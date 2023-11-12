Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.16.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $147.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,929,231 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

