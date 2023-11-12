Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $63.72. 1,886,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.90%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

