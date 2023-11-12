Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for about 1.9% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $458.25 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $544.01. The company has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $449.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.77.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

