Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LLY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $557.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $597.71 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The firm has a market cap of $567.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.28, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $574.81 and a 200 day moving average of $502.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,916 shares of company stock worth $20,970,455,882 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

