Ellevest Inc. Acquires 468 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $442.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,490. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $342.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $435.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

