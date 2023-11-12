Ellevest Inc. Acquires 599 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.25. 664,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,844. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.44. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $206.23 and a 1-year high of $252.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

