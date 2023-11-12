Ellevest Inc. Acquires 757 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $5.34 on Friday, hitting $281.87. 1,675,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,050. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.