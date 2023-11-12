Ellevest Inc. Boosts Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1,973.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Corteva by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $43.55. 5,288,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,847. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

