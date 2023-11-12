Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $37,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $421,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after buying an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after buying an additional 8,197,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.68. 4,381,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,671,074. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

