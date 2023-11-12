Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPOT traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $170.98. 977,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,730. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.07. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $70.18 and a one year high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

