Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,770 ($34.19) to GBX 2,860 ($35.30) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Relx from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investec upgraded Relx from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,930 ($36.17) to GBX 2,960 ($36.54) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,898.33.

Relx Stock Performance

RELX stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 707,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

