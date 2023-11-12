Ellevest Inc. Buys 5,069 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after buying an additional 2,085,169 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,502,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $41,628,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.27. The company had a trading volume of 332,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,086. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $147.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

