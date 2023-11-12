Ellevest Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,880,000 after acquiring an additional 141,337 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $714,000. Rebalance LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,702. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $164.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.95 and a 200-day moving average of $154.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.