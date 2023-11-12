Ellevest Inc. Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 403,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $177,956,000 after buying an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.4% in the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 57,170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $12.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $447.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,443,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,758,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $271.56 and a one year high of $485.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $401.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.10.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

