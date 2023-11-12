Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $541.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $553.00. The firm has a market cap of $500.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $513.54 and a 200 day moving average of $496.74.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.30.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

