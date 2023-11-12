Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 24.1% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $320,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VTI traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,303,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,137. The company has a market capitalization of $306.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.63. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

