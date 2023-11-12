Ellevest Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in S&P Global by 96,853.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,968,857,000 after purchasing an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 934 shares in the company, valued at $364,381.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock worth $232,038. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.6 %

SPGI stock traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $393.97. 1,201,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,720. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $124.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $428.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

