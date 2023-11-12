Ellevest Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY traded up $6.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $597.71. 3,650,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,299. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $629.97. The company has a market cap of $567.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.28, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $574.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $502.26.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at $54,150,064,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,916 shares of company stock worth $20,970,455,882. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

