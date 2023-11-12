Ellevest Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Copa by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 463,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Copa by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,615,000 after buying an additional 403,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Copa by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,218,000 after buying an additional 325,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,855,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copa by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,728,000 after buying an additional 280,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Copa Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CPA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.04. 346,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,291. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $121.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.67. Copa had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

Copa Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

