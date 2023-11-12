Ellevest Inc. Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,777 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SM Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,971 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $118,384,000 after buying an additional 283,649 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,963,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,460,000 after buying an additional 381,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.10.

SM Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,351,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,123. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $48.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $1,189,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,404.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $644,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $1,189,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

