Ellevest Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

VOO traded up $6.22 on Friday, hitting $404.86. 3,994,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,176. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $344.34 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.93.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

