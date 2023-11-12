Ellevest Inc. Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,098,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.40 and a 200 day moving average of $96.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

