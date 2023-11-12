Ellevest Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,526 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,057,000 after purchasing an additional 265,343 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,229,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. 934,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,964. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

