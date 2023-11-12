Ellevest Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPFree Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,526 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,998,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,057,000 after purchasing an additional 265,343 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,229,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.47. 934,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,964. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

