Ellevest Inc. Has $727,000 Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 133.8% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Uber Technologies by 23,500.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.58. 27,238,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,035,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

